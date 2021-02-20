John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Honors His Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute: ‘Best Dad Ever’

John Travolta is surrounded with love on a special occasion.

The Oscar nominee turned 67 on Feb. 18 and received a heartfelt tribute from his daughter, Ella, in honor of the milestone. Ella celebrated her famous dad in a sweet Instagram post, sharing a photo of the pair smiling with Ella’s little brother, Ben.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day,” the 20-year-old wrote in her caption. “The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday.”

John, Ella and Ben have seemed closer than ever since Kelly Preston sadly passed away over the summer at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She and John were married for nearly 30 years and also shared late son Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16. A month after Kelly’s loss, John posted an Instagram video of him and Ella dancing together in her memory.

“One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me,” he noted in his caption.

The father-daughter duo has also teamed up for festive occasions in recent weeks, much to the delight of fans. Earlier this month, they recreated one of John’s most famous routines from his 1978 classic “Grease,” showing off their moves in Scotts Miracle-Gro’s hit Super Bowl commercial.

On Friday, John thanked followers for not only their birthday wishes but also for making his and Ella’s viral ad such a runaway smash, noting in a candid selfie video that the spot has amassed more than 4.6 billion views on TikTok so far.

“You guys support me in ways I’ve never imagined,” John said with a smile. “I love you, thank you.”

— Erin Biglow