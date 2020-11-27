John Travolta Thanks Fans for Support After Wife Kelly Preston Died

John Travolta is feeling grateful for his fans after the passing of his wife Kelly Preston in July.

The 66-year-old shared a heartfelt video on Instagram for Thanksgiving, telling fans, “I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year,” said Travolta.

Adding, “Happy Thanksgiving and always love.”

Just last month John honored his late wife on what would’ve been her 58th birthday.

The actor shared their wedding photo alongside a photo of his parents on their wedding day. She captioned the post with, “Happy Birthday Hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad’s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John.”

Kelly passed away at 57 years old after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

Kelly’s death was confirmed by her beloved husband, John Travolta, on his Instagram account on Sunday evening. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” the actor wrote in part.

John reflected further on her legacy and shared that he is taking some time for his family after her passing. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while,” he wrote. “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Kelly and John share two children together, 20-year-old Ella and 9-year-old Benjamin. Their oldest child, Jett, passed away at age 16 while on vacation in the Bahamas with his family in 2009.

In her final Instagram post, Kelly posted a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to John, writing “Happy Father’s Day to the best one I know, we love you,” alongside some sweet pictures of the family, including a sweet photo of John with Jett.