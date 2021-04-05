John Travolta Pens Sweet Message For Daughter Ella’s 21st Birthday

John Travolta’s daughter Ella is 21!

This weekend, John penned a sweet message for Ella on her big day, writing, “Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!”

This isn’t the first time Ella and John have shown off their special father-daughter bond on social media. In January, Ella wrote a heartfelt tribute to her dad on his 67th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day,” she wrote.

“The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday.”

It’s been a big year for Ella—after making waves with her dad in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial, the actress scored the leading role in “Get Lost,” an upcoming film adaptation of “Alice In Wonderland.”

John has seemed closer than ever with Ella and 10-year-old son Ben since Kelly Preston sadly passed away over the summer at age 57 after a two-year secret battle with breast cancer. She and John were married for nearly 30 years and also shared late son Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16. A month after Kelly’s loss, John posted an Instagram video of him and Ella dancing together in her memory.

“One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me,” he noted in his caption.

