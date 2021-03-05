John Stamos Shares ‘Full House’ Set Photo With Young Elizabeth Olsen In Honor Of ‘WandaVision’ Finale

John Stamos has nothing but love for Elizabeth Olsen!

The actor, who shared the “Full House” screen with Elizabeth’s sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, shared a never-before-seen throwback shot with the “WandaVision” star ahead of the popular show’s finale.

“One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms,” he wrote in the caption. “They grow up so fast…”

John also expressed excitement that he and Elizabeth would both be appearing on Disney Plus—his new series “Big Shot” premieres next month. “Wanda had a vision we’d both be on @disneyplus,” he wrote. “Check out #BigShot coming in April and @wandavision Tonight!”

TV Hunk John Stamos View Gallery

In January, Elizabeth told our own Sibley Scoles that “WandaVision” would give a “wink” to her sisters’ former sitcom: “You can’t not, it was a very big show!”

Mary-Kate and Ashley famously chose not to return for Netflix’s “Full House” revival, “Fuller House.” However, much of the cast still has love for them. Bob Saget revealed last month that he still keeps in touch with the famous twins, saying, “Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much. When I’m in New York or when they’re here, when we can, we see each other.”

— by Katcy Stephan