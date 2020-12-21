John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab For Alcohol And Cocaine Abuse (Reports)

John Mulaney has reportedly checked himself into rehab for 60 days of treatment for alcohol and cocaine abuse.

A source told Page Six that the 38-year-old “Kid Gorgeous” comedian entered a Pennsylvania rehab facility over the weekend.

“John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health,” the source said. “His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic.”

The source added that Mulaney is doing what he can to get help, saying, “He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

Mulaney has been open about his history of substance abuse, telling anecdotes in many of his comedy specials. In 2012’s “New In Town,” Mulaney said, “I don’t drink. I used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop. That surprises a lot of audiences, because I don’t look like someone who used to do anything.”

He opened up about his past to Esquire in September 2019, revealing that he began drinking at age 13.

“I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again,” he said.

“I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it,” he continued. “I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of, ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing. Who’s the athlete now?’”

Mulaney also revealed why he quit cocaine and alcohol at age 23, citing a bender as his wake-up-call. “I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie…But yeah, I was like, You’re f**king out of control. And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.’”

Mulaney didn’t use a recovery program, but told Esquire he was “able to flip a switch” to get sober.

— by Katcy Stephan