John Legend And Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Crashes Their At-Home Grammys Photoshoot

Even the Grammy Awards aren’t safe from photo/zoom crashers! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got dressed up for Sunday evening’s Grammy Awards and posed for a photoshoot in their home to celebrate John’s nomination for Best R&B Performance for “Lightning And Thunder” – and their photoshoot didn’t just include them!

In the final photo in their series of snaps, their 2-year-old son Miles was spotted hiding in the corner under the stairwell.

Mom and dad both sported stunning all-black ensembles. Chrissy wore a fringe and velvet dress, which featured a sexy corset. Meanwhile John rocked a Versace robe and went barefoot for the at-home award show.

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2021: Inside The Show!

As for Miles? He rocked a red sweatshirt and a gray set of sweatpants! And he didn’t just crash the photoshoot – he was on tap to watch the award ceremony with his parents too! In a fun video on Chrissy’s Instagram Story, Miles was spotted hanging out in the background.

Talk about a family fun night!