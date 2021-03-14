WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Crashes Their At-Home Grammys Photoshoot

Even the Grammy Awards aren’t safe from photo/zoom crashers! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got dressed up for Sunday evening’s Grammy Awards and posed for a photoshoot in their home to celebrate John’s nomination for Best R&B Performance for “Lightning And Thunder” – and their photoshoot didn’t just include them!

In the final photo in their series of snaps, their 2-year-old son Miles was spotted hiding in the corner under the stairwell.

Mom and dad both sported stunning all-black ensembles. Chrissy wore a fringe and velvet dress, which featured a sexy corset. Meanwhile John rocked a Versace robe and went barefoot for the at-home award show.

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2021: Inside The Show!

Grammy Awards 2021: Inside The Show!

Grammy Awards 2021: Inside The Show!

View Gallery

As for Miles? He rocked a red sweatshirt and a gray set of sweatpants! And he didn’t just crash the photoshoot – he was on tap to watch the award ceremony with his parents too! In a fun video on Chrissy’s Instagram Story, Miles was spotted hanging out in the background.

Talk about a family fun night!

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Beyoncé Becomes Most Awarded Female Artist In Grammy History With 28th Win

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.