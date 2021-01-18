Joel Kinnaman Is Engaged To Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale

Joel Kinnaman is engaged!

The “Suicide Squad” actor, 41, proposed to his Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend, Kelly Gale, 25, and announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday.

Joel shared a sweet photo where he appears to be popping the question while the two are enjoying some time outdoors. He captioned the snap, “She said no. Jus kiddin…”

In the sweet snap, Kelly has a mile-wide smile. Kelly also shared the happy news on her own Instagram, snapping a photo where they are sharing a kiss right after their engagement.

The duo first went public with their romance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2019.

Joel was previously linked to actress, Olivia Munn.

Congrats to the happy couple!