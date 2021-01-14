Joanne Rogers, Widow Of ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ Icon Fred Rogers, Dies At 92

Joanne Rogers, the wife of TV icon and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” star Fred Rogers, has died. She was 92 years old.

Fred Rogers Productions confirmed the sad news via social media on Thursday, paying tribute to Joanne’s memory as well as her and Fred’s cultural and philanthropic contributions. Neither a date nor cause of death has been made public.

“Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers. The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions,” the post read. “Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.”

Fred passed away in 2003 after battling stomach cancer. His iconic children’s series ended its three-decade run two years earlier.

Joanne was a prominent fixture in the acclaimed 2018 documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” which chronicled Fred’s story. Tom Hanks also received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of him in the feature film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” the following year.

After her husband’s death, Joanne carried on his legacy of children’s advocacy and promoting kindness. The couple was beloved in their native Pittsburgh, and Joanne received the George Romero Legacy Award at Steeltown Entertainment’s Elly Awards in 2019.

— Erin Biglow