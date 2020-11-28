JLo Drops ‘In The Morning’ And Celebrates With A Festive Family Video

The wait is over, Jennifer Lopez’s latest single “In The Morning” is here. Jennifer dropped the new song on Friday and it’s already off to a massive start, with fans raving about the music on her YouTube channel.

“World isn’t ready for this masterpiece,” one fan commented.

Another added that it sounds like a fantastic summer song.

And summer is definitely one vibe we’re getting, if not for the super sexy cover art of the song. JLo stripped down to nothing but her and her engagement ring for the single’s art, and it’s safe to say that the look is hotter than hot. It amassed 7.1 million likes on her Instagram in a matter of hours.

To celebrate the big single drop, JLo gathered up her kids and her love, Alex Rodriguez, to have a big dance party at their house. In the fun video, her kids and Arod can be seen grooving to the new bop!

And clearly fun was had by all! As Jennifer danced, you could see her kids, Max and Emme, dancing along, as well as Alex’s kids, Natasha and Ella, rocking out to the tune.

Congrats to Jennifer on another massive hit!