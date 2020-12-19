Jim Carrey Stepping Down As Joe Biden On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jim Carrey won’t be bringing his Joe Biden impression to the “Saturday Night Live” Oval Office.

The comedy icon revealed he’ll no longer portray the President-elect on “SNL,” announcing in a tweet over the weekend that he’s grateful to have taken on the role for longer than he expected.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty,” he wrote.

Carrey made his TV debut as Biden in October alongside “SNL” alum Maya Rudolph, who reprised her impersonation of now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. With just a month to go before the pair’s inauguration, Carrey teased that he regretted not being able to continue his performance.

“I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s***,” he joked.

The 58-year-old went on to express confidence in his successor, noting that he’s “just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens.”

It remains unknown who will play the President-elect next in Carrey’s absence. Previous Bidens on the long-running sketch comedy series have included Woody Harrelson and former “SNL” star Jason Sudeikis.

Though Carrey didn’t elaborate on his decision, a source told CNN that it was the actor’s choice to step down given the challenging travel requirements of flying to New York every week from his Los Angeles home.

