Jessie J Diagnosed With Ménière’s Disease: ‘I Woke Up And Felt Like I Was Completely Deaf’

Jessie J is opening up after a frightening ordeal that left her hospitalized on Christmas Eve.

The “Price Tag” singer took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to discuss her symptoms, saying, “I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line.”

Jessie revealed that she was diagnosed with Ménière’s Disease, adding, “It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today.”

She added, “I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence. Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it. I just miss singing so much and being around anyone.”

The “Bang Bang” songstress shared how her ear is feeling on Instagram over the weekend, writing, “I am now watching Queens Gambit with my finger in my ear. I’ve done the first episode 4 times because I zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on.”

It seems Jessie has at least been able to return to singing—she shared a silly video on Sunday in which she belted out, “I can’t stop eating,” in her signature soulful voice.

— by Katcy Stephan