Jessica Walter, ‘Arrested Development’s’ Lucille Bluth, Dies At 80

Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter has passed away in her sleep at age 80.

Jessica was perhaps best known for her role as Lucille Bluth on “Arrested Development,” delivering caustic one-liners with her signature wit. Her performance as Lucille earned her one of several Emmy nominations throughout her career, which spanned six decades.

She was also nominated for her work on “Trapper John M.D.” and “Streets of San Francisco,” ultimately nabbing an award for “Amy Prentiss.”

Jessica was also well-known for her voice role as Malory Archer on the animated series “Archer.” She made waves on the stage as well, most recently starring in a Washington, DC production of “Steel Magnolias” and the Broadway revival of “Anything Goes.”

Jessica’s daughter Brooke Bowman confirmed the sad news of her passing in a statement to NBC News, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

Per Deadline, the family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Guide Dogs For The Blind.

— by Katcy Stephan