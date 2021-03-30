Jessica Simpson Reveals That She Tested Positive for Covid-19

Jessica Simpson revealed that she previously tested positive for Covid-19.

The singer, author and entrepreneur shared the news on Monday in an Instagram post about her upcoming essay for Amazon’s “Original Stories” series.

“This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19,” Jessica wrote.

Though Jessica didn’t give details about her symptoms with the virus, she did open up about how she was feeling at the time, writing on Instagram, “I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. I felt strong, resilient, and God- inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear.”

Jessica’s essay titled “Take The Lead” will drop on Amazon on April 29.

Since the release of her memoir “Open Book” last year, the 40-year-old has been honest about her struggles with alcohol addiction and her past relationships.

But now she’s getting real about the lasting impact of body shaming. In a newly-released paperback version of her candid memoir, the fashion mogul recalls the emotional struggles she experienced following years of scrutiny about her weight and looks.

Jessica revealed that she felt especially down after a now-viral performance in 2009 which led to hurtful comments, and she included journal entries that illustrated her inner turmoil at the time. But the mom of three says that she’s since come to the realization that taking her journey public was the perfect ending to a difficult chapter in her life.



In Access Hollywood’s 1999 interview with Jessica, the young singer talked about opening for Ricky Martin and shared why her early career was already a “dream come true” at just 19-years-old.

Hear more from our throwback interviews with Jessica Simpson on Access Hollywood’s “The Vault” podcast:

