Jessica Simpson Celebrates ‘Boss Bird’ Daughter’s 2nd Birthday With Sweet Family Photos

Jessica Simpson’s youngest child turned 2 surrounded by sweetness.

The fashion mogul celebrated daughter Birdie Mae’s birthday over the weekend with treat-filled family festivities and she gave fans a peek at the party with a series of Instagram photos.

“We started Birdie’s birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast…DONUTS 🍩🎉I can’t believe my baby is 2 😭😭😭” Jessica wrote, captioning a shot of the little one holding up a pink-frosted pastry as Jessica, husband Eric Johnson and their two older kids, 7-year-old son Ace and 8-year-old daughter Maxwell, posed alongside them.

The fam’s cute pup also made a cameo in the snap.

Hours earlier, Jessica honored the toddler with a heartfelt tribute that listed all her best qualities and how much she contributes to their family.

“Our Birdie girl turned 2 yesterday and I can’t help but share this precious birthday wish making moment that well all reveled in,” Jessica wrote, captioning a photo of the little one blowing the candles out on her multi-tiered cake.

“Birdie you are beautiful, loving, hilarious, cheeky, free spirited, observant, honest, shoe crazy, determined, curious, sweet, chatty, thoughtful, giving, clever, creative, adorable, quirky, intuitive and way more independent than your mom,” she continued. “You are knowingly the boss bird to us all. Watching, loving, and learning from you is the greatest gift of my life. I will forever snuggle all the love you have and always fly right beside you Ms. Birdie Mae.”

Jessica and Eric’s family couldn’t seem more picture-perfect, and she agrees! The singer told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover back in August that she and the former NFL player’s household is complete and explained that her journey to Birdie’s arrival was difficult but beyond worth it.

“My last pregnancy was traumatizing. It really was. It was a rough one for me, physically and mentally,” the 40-year-old said, confirming that she and Eric are “done” having kids. “And it was unexpected, but it did create the most lovable, delicious, squeezable, yummy blessing ever. Birdie is the best addition to our family.”

— Erin Biglow