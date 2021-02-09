Jessica Alba Shares That Her Dad Is Battling Thyroid Cancer

Jessica Alba is opening up about her father’s health.

The actress shared a cute video on her Instagram on Monday of her and father, Mark Alba, slaying a TikTok dance together to reveal that he has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

“My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer -starting his radiation therapy mañana 👊🏽 #LetsGo @markdalba #yougotthis,” she wrote.

Her father’s real estate company, The Alba Team shared more details about his condition on their Instagram page and detailed that Mark recently battled Covid-19 with thyroid cancer.

“As a family and a team we have been dealing with health scares and some of us have had Covid and recovered,” the post read. “Mark in particular has battled Covid-19 and thyroid cancer (the reason he’s showing off his new neck scar) in the past few months, with some radiation on the way soon for healing.”

But he seems to be in good spirits despite his diagnosis, “He’s positive and feeling great right now. It takes a lot to keep Mark down,” the post continued.

