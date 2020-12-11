‘Jersey Shore’s’ DJ Pauly D Debuts New Platinum Hairstyle

Gym, tan, hair dye!

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star DJ Pauly D debuted a brand new look on Instagram, revealing he had changed up his signature brown locks for platinum blond tresses.

“Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode……” the caption read.

His co-star and bff Vinny Guadagnino commented saying, “I used to be a brunette guy but now I love blondes.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also commented writing, “Boom” with a muscle emoji.

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy commented, “A (fire) look mate.)

The MTV star also shared another series of snaps showing off his new look, posing next to a street bike.

“Just trying to see if true that blondes have more fun…” he captioned the post.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley loved the post and reacted with a bunch of laughing emojis.

“Mob Wives” star Renee Graziano wrote, “let me know buddy cause ill dye my hair tomorrow!”

Another fan said, “I love blond DJ’s this time of year!”

What do you think about his new look?

— Stephanie Swaim