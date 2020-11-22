Jeremih Transferred From ICU Amid COVID-19 Recovery: ‘The True Healing Begins’

Jeremih’s health has taken a positive turn.

The R&B singer has been transferred from the ICU following his hospitalization for COVID-19 complications.

“Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU,” his family said in a statement to Access Hollywood. “He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes.”

News broke last week that the 33-year-old musician was fighting for his life in a Chicago hospital. Sources previously told TMZ that Jeremih had been placed on a ventilator as his condition worsened. At the time, 50 Cent, Big Sean, Chance the Rapper, Toni Braxton and more stars took to social media to share their prayers and support.

A previous statement from Jeremih’s rep read, “His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly … There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.”

— Gabi Duncan