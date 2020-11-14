WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Jeremih Hospitalized With COVID-19 And 50 Cent & Chance The Rapper Ask For Prayers For Him (Reports)

Singer Jeremih, known for hits like “Don’t Tell ‘Em,” is reportedly fighting for his life after being hospitalized with COVID-19, TMZ reports.

Sources told the publication that the star has been placed on a ventilator in the ICU and his condition has worsened.

50 Cent shared a photo with Jeremih on Instagram, and asked his followers for prayers. “Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s**t is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago,” he wrote.

Chance The Rapper tweeted, “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Big Sean showed his support as well, tweeting, “Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih.”

Rapper and producer Hitmaka also posted about the singer on Instagram, writing, “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Jeremih’s representatives for comment.

— by Katcy Stephan

