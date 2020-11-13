‘Jeopardy!’: Who Will Replace Alex Trebek?

“Jeopardy!” viewers are mourning the loss of iconic host Alex Trebek following his Nov. 8 death from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at age 80. The TV legend’s 36-year run on the beloved game show makes it difficult to imagine anyone else at its helm, but speculation about potential successors has been buzzing across social media.

Here are seven top contenders for the coveted gig:

LEVAR BURTON

As of Friday morning, a Change.org petition pushing for the “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” star to take over for Trebek has received nearly 60,000 online signatures. In September, Burton, 63, tweeted that he feels like he’s been “preparing [his] whole life to occupy the ‘Jeopardy!’ host podium” and earlier this week he shared gratitude for the recent outpouring of support.

“Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell [you] how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support,” Burton tweeted.

LAURA COATES

The CNN legal analyst, author and radio host has been included in nearly every list of potential Trebek replacements, and the legend himself even gave her his stamp of approval in a 2018 interview with TMZ. Following Trebek’s death, Coates shared how “profoundly saddened” she was to hear the news and revealed a personal connection to his passing in an emotional tweet.

“When my own grandmother lost her battle w/ pancreatic cancer, the void she left was devastating and unimaginable,” Coates tweeted, adding that she hopes Trebek’s family “will feel the love we all feel thinking of the mark this humble legend has left on the world.”

ALEX FAUST

Faust may not yet be a household name but he clearly made an impression on Trebek, who said in the same TMZ interview that “Jeopardy!” producers “should consider” the 31-year-old sports announcer as his successor. Faust tweeted at the time that he was not only “flattered” by Trebek’s “kind words” but also “delighted” to learn he was a fan of the LA Kings hockey team, for whom Faust delivers live play-by-plays.

JOHN O’HURLEY

The actor, singer and “Dancing with the Stars” champion’s hosting experience is undeniable. O’Hurley, 66, headlined “Family Feud” from 2006 to 2010 and he has announced the National Dog Show on NBC since it began airing in 2002. Many fans know him best as Elaine’s boss J. Peterman on “Seinfeld,” and the role cemented his voice and persona as a pop culture staple ever since.

This week, O’Hurley’s Twitter followers shared their enthusiasm for him to fill Trebek’s shoes, chiming in on his page with a flood of comments calling him a “terrific” and “perfect” choice. One user even noted they’d have liked to see O’Hurley succeed Bob Barker on “The Price is Right.”

KEN JENNINGS

Though the most successful champion in “Jeopardy!” history may seem like an obvious choice to step in for Trebek, Jennings has mostly refrained from confirming his interest in the job. His recent addition to the show as a producer, as well as presenting categories on-camera, has led some to believe he’s preparing to take the ultimate gig. For now, though, the Seattle native’s public focus has remained on honoring Trebek’s memory, including with a moving essay for TIME magazine published earlier this week.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOLOUS

Reps for the “Good Morning America” co-anchor and ABC News political correspondent are said to have been “lobbying” for Stephanopolous to take over for Trebek, though sources close to the longtime journalist have denied the reports to multiple outlets. It remains unclear if the 59-year-old is taking the idea seriously, but he did tell Howard Stern in May that despite being satisfied with his current career standing he’d consider “Jeopardy!” a good opportunity.

“I think it would be a lot of fun,” he said at the time. “But I like what I’m doing, too.”

BETTY WHITE

It’s unlikely that national treasure White is a major contender to replace Trebek, but she and her fellow TV icon were longtime pals. He even once joked that the 98-year-old would be the perfect fit at the “Jeopardy!” podium.

“It’s probably going to be a woman, somebody younger, somebody bright, somebody personable, somebody with a great sense of humor,” he teased of White in 2019.

– Erin Biglow