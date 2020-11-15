Jennifer Lopez Says The More People Said She Couldn’t Do Things The More She Knew She Had To

Jennifer Lopez is here to tell every young person with a dream – go for it!

The People’s Icon of 2020 award recipient got a warm welcome at the award show on Sunday, first getting huge congratulations from Renee Zellweger and Nicole Kidman and then ultimately accepting the award with an inspiring speech.

JLo first reflected on how tough 2020 has been during the global pandemic.

“The importance of that connection, that human touch — and I realize it’s what I strive for in everything I do. To reach people, to touch people. I believe that’s what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we’re not in this alone. Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going. And sometimes when I’m tired or beaten down like a lot of us have been this year, it’s my family, my friends, my babies and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn’t lift myself. And I’m so grateful to have you, to have that in my life. Thank you. I approach my work and career the same way I approach my life. I lead with love, I feel with my heart, and I always try to speak with truth, in telling stories, singing songs and performing, do so with the purpose of bringing a little happiness, creating beauty and inspiring others to do the same.”

JLo then also reflected on the major achievements she’s taken on this year from bring a Latina woman performing at the Super Bowl to just realizing her own worth in her career.

“I have learned a lot and I am still learning, and I want to thank you and tell you how much I appreciate you for letting me do that in front of you all of these years. As a Latina and as a woman, we have to sometimes work twice as hard to get the opportunity. Sometimes my big dreams and my ambitions made the people around me nervous. People would say you’re a dancer, you can’t be an actress. You’re an actress, what, you want to sing? You’re an artist, you won’t be taken seriously as a businesswoman. The more they said I couldn’t, the more I knew that I had to, “ Jennifer added.

And then she made a plea to all young girls out there – to not define success by numbers, but about trying.

“So now here I stand, so very grateful, knowing that the true measure of my success is not in box office numbers or records sold but from the love that I feel from all of you. And — yes, I feel it. I love you so much. The true measure is in inspiring girls of all ages and all colors from all around the world to know that you can be anything you want, and do as many things as you want. And to be proud of who you are no matter where you come from. I want them to know their dreams are limited only by their imagination and determination and their willingness to never give up. If I have touched you or them in any small way then this is the greatest award I could ever accept. I accept this award with great humility and gratitude and with the hope we can begin to heal as a count and stand together united and proud and in harmony,” Jennifer concluded.

