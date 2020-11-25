Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude In Nothing But Her Engagement Ring For New ‘In The Morning’ Single Art

Jennifer Lopez has a new single coming out and it’s hard not to notice!

The stunning popstar, 43, posted a jaw-dropping nude photo on her Instagram on Wednesday and announced that the sexy snaps was actually the cover art for her new single, “In The Morning.”

In the photo, JLo is posed from the side profile with her knee popped up and her hand resting gently on her thigh. The photo showcases Jennifer’s incredible physique from top to toe and the only accessory she added to the shot is her massive engagement ring from fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

“Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨📸: @mertalas & @macpiggott,” Jennifer captioned the snap.

It’s no secret that Jennifer has one of the hottest bodies in Hollywood, but ahead of Thanksgiving, this shot is surely one to be thankful for.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Always Look So In Love!