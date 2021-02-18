Jennifer Lopez Pens Sweet Note For ‘Kindred Spirit’ Charli D’Amelio

Jennifer Lopez has some major love for Charli D’Amelio!

The 16-year-old TikTok sensation landed a spot on Time100’s Next list, and earned a blurb written about her by none other than JLo!

The “Booty” singer recalled what it was like when she first met Charli, writing, “Reaching 100 million followers on TikTok is no small feat. When I met Charli D’Amelio at Super Bowl LIV in 2020, I could see she had that spark you need as a performer or entertainer to draw an audience. She felt like a kindred spirit, maybe because I started out as a dancer too.”

Looks like their meeting had an impact on Jennifer, as she asked Charli to be part of her “Pa’ Ti + Lonely” music video later that year.

“When Charli dances, she connects,” JLo continued. “She’s the biggest new teenage star right now, and it’s not simply that she dances on TikTok. She’s the best at it. When she dances, people want to be like her. Her authenticity comes through the screen.”

Jennifer also says that Charli’s rise to fame sends a message to those who seek fame. “There’s huge responsibility in such a high level of fame,” she said. “With each new follower or video that brings in millions of views, Charli shows that the days of simply waiting to be discovered for your talents are gone. Put yourself out there on your own terms, and as Charli has proven with true authenticity, they will come.”

Charli certainly has a busy year ahead of her—she continues to be the most-followed person on TikTok, and has an upcoming reality TV show, “The D’Amelio Show,” set to air this year.

— by Katcy Stephan