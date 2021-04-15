Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce Their Split: ‘We Are Better As Friends’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romance is officially over.

The couple announced their split in a joint statement on Thursday to Access Hollywood that read, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

The statement continued, “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

JLo and ARod have been a together since 2017 and have been engaged for the last two years.

Speculation of their breakup first began in mid-March. Sources close to the couple told multiple outlets at the time that they had called it quits after four years together. Two insiders shared with NBC News that the pair “hit a rough patch” but ultimately decided that it was “important to them to continue” to be together.

The couple addressed breakup reports in a joint statement to NBC News the following day, confirming that they are still together but “working through some things.” A rep for Alex also shared with Access Hollywood that “all the reports are inaccurate.”

An additional source close to the situation shared with Access that Jennifer and Alex “have their ups and downs like everyone,” adding that there is “no third party involved.”

Just days after the couple laid the breakup rumors to rest, the MLB veteran flew to the Dominican Republic to be with his fiancée as she films the upcoming movie “Shotgun Wedding,” according to multiple published reports and a cheeky Instagram Story from ARod himself.

“Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward,” Alex wrote in an Instagram Story video of a tropical view, tagging JLo.

According to Page Six, the couple has been on the rocks for awhile. Jennifer told Allure in their February issue that she and her MLB fiancé had been to couples therapy during quarantine because of the shift that isolation had on their personal lives.

They postponed their wedding twice since the start of the pandemic.



