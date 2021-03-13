Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Address Breakup Reports: ‘We Are Working Through Some Things’

Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez really call off their two-year engagement? Not so fast! The couple addressed breakup reports in a joint statement to NBC News on Saturday, confirming that they are still together but “working through some things.” A rep for Alex also shared with Access Hollywood that “all the reports are inaccurate.”

Less than 24 hours earlier, fans were shocked when sources close to the couple told multiple outlets that they had called it quits after four years together. Two insiders shared with NBC News that the pair “hit a rough patch” but ultimately decided that it was “important to them to continue” to be together.

An additional source close to the situation shared with Access that Jennifer and Alex “have their ups and downs like everyone,” adding that there is “no third party involved.”

The powerhouses reportedly haven’t seen each other since the beginning of the month, with Jennifer shooting a movie in the Dominican Republic and Alex working in Miami. NBC’s sources explained that the distance, along with quarantining, has made things tough but they remain committed to each other.

Just weeks ago, the couple seemed as head over heels as ever. Alex showered Jennifer with a massive dome of red roses for Valentine’s Day and he also delivered a pretty swoon-worthy setup complete with a trail of rose petals leading to a heart with his and Jen’s initials on their bed.

A-Rod popped the question in the Bahamas back in March of 2019 and his and Jen’s road to the altar hasn’t been without its setbacks. In December, Jennifer shared with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez that she and the baseball icon had to postpone their wedding not once but twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the change of plans the A-lister added that she and Alex knew it was the right thing to do and they were still in no rush to tie the knot.

