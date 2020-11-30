Jennifer Lawrence’s Family Farm Destroyed In ‘Horrible’ Fire

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm in Kentucky, which also operates as a summer camp, has sadly been destroyed.

In a statement posted on the organization’s official Facebook page, Camp Hi-Ho revealed that the barn was engulfed in flames on Friday, Nov. 27. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire,” the message read. “We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls.”

It continued, “Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us.”

The camp is owned and operated by the Oscar-winning actress’ brother Blaine Lawrence. According to local WYKL News, 30 firefighters and six trucks were called to the scene.

The statement concluded, “We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer.”

— Gabi Duncan