Jennifer Lawrence Injured By Glass In Stunt Explosion On Movie Set

Jennifer Lawrence is on the mend after a suffering an injury on the set of her new movie.

The Oscar winner was reportedly hurt while filming “Don’t Look Up” near Boston on Friday after a stunt explosion went awry. According to Page Six, a fragment of glass hit Jennifer near her eye and production was halted for the rest of the day. She is said to be OK.

Reps for Jennifer, 30, confirmed the report to NBC News and said no additional information was available at the time.

Per TMZ, Jennifer and co-star Timothée Chalamet were shooting inside a restaurant around 1 a.m. when the incident occurred. Sources close to production told The Boston Globe that Jennifer was seen holding her face before being rushed off set to receive medical attention.

“The Big Short” and “Vice” director Adam McKay is helming the film, led by an all-star cast including Jennifer, Timothée, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande and more.

Jennifer and Leo play astronomers trying to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy Earth. Production began in November and is reportedly expected to resume next week. “Don’t Look Up” will premiere on Netflix later this year.

