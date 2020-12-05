Jennifer Garner Recreates Iconic ‘Alias’ Pool Scene In Hilarious Video She Promised ‘Never’ To Post

How it started and how it’s going! Jennifer Garner just proved once again she’s the queen of Instagram.

The A-lister reached 10 million followers on Friday and celebrated the milestone with not only an eye-popping throwback but also a hilarious peek at just how much things have – and haven’t! – changed since her early days of stardom.

Jennifer recreated an iconic scene from her breakout TV series “Alias” in which her character, Sydney Bristow, stepped out of a pool in a sexy blue bikini. Nearly two decades later, the mom of three found a perfect way to update the moment for 2020.



In a side-by-side comparison video, the 48-year-old included the original clip alongside a new peek at herself exiting the water in a more relatable fashion. This time, Jen ditched the sexy two-piece for a black wetsuit and goggles and slipped her feet into a pair of Uggs instead of Sydney’s aqua heels.

Jennifer teased in a self-deprecating caption that she and her team were hesitant about the video but she ultimately decided it deserved an appreciative audience.

“I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community ♥️. To celebrate all 10 million of you 🙈🤗, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post (because 👧🏻➡️👵🏼😂),” Jen joked.

“At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you,” she concluded.

We think you’re way ahead of the game on that front, Jen – and we’re not alone! Fans and famous friends applauded the actress for continuing to deliver classic social media content, with some declaring she may have outdone herself with her latest post.

“My favorite part of 2020 is this video,” Alyssa Milano wrote.

