Jenelle Evans Asks For Prayers For Son Kaiser After Infected Abscess Spreads To Lymph Nodes

Jenelle Evans is asking for her fans to prayer for son Kaiser Griffith.

The former “Teen Mom 2” star shared that her 6-year-old son has been suffering from an infected abscess on his groin that has now spread to his lymph nodes.

She shared a selfie on Instagram with Kaiser in the hospital as he holds a yellow popsicle.

“Please keep Bubba in your thoughts and prayers! He has an infected abscess in his groin that is infecting his lymph nodes,” she wrote. “He’s been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works.”

Fans commented on her post raising concerns for Kaiser’s health. Janelle responded in the comments section after one fan wrote, “Don’t you just love all these self titled MD’s who don’t realize they never know the whole story let alone that abscesses can be internal and unless it was bothering the child you’d never know…I wish people would think before they speak.”

She responded writing, “@xxxhotaruxxx I know! This is the first time I’m mentioning it to all of you…but this problem has been watched for a while now.”

After someone accused the 28-year-old of not taking his condition seriously enough, Jenelle quickly clapped back writing, ““uhm…no Kaiser’s been to the doctor for a month now. This is the reason why he’s already on his 3rd antibiotic.”

The family recently celebrated Halloween together with the former MTV reality star’s husband David Eason, his daughter Maryssa and the couple’s daughter Ensley Jolie and Jenelle’s oldest son Jase. With Kaiser dressed as Jason from “Halloween.”

Feel better Kaiser!