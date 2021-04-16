Jeffree Star Hospitalized After Car Flipped 3 Times In Serious Accident

YouTube beauty guru and makeup mogul, Jeffree Star has been hospitalized after he and a friend were injured in a car accident in Wyoming on Friday.

“A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice,” the tweet from @JeffreeStar said. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive,” his account shared along with a photo of Jeffree wearing a neck brace in a hospital bed.

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

Wyoming Highway Patrol said the YouTube star’s car was heading northbound on Hat Six Road when it crashed and that Jeffree was driving the car, according to multiple local reports.

The beauty influencer bought a 70-acre ranch in Casper, Wyoming, last year.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!