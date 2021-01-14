Jeff Bridges Says Tumor Has ‘Drastically Shrunk’ Amid Lymphoma Battle

Jeff Bridges is sharing an update on his health as he battles lymphoma. In a new post on his website, the 71-year-old “Big Lebowski” star opened up about how his treatment is going.

“January 6th I go in for CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor. Turns out it’s working beautifully,” he wrote. “The thing has drastically shrunk. I come home elated with the news.”

Jeff’s good news came on the same day that President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in protest of the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, and he elaborated on the juxtaposition.

“I turn on the TV to find out what’s going in the world, and….well…I don’t have to you what’s goin’ on. To see our country attacking itself broke my heart,” he wrote. “A question rose in me – what’s an individual to do in a situation like this? My mentor, Rozzell Sykes, came to mind. His mantra was ‘Be Love.’”

Jeff first revealed his lymphoma diagnosis in October, tweeting, “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Last month, Jeff posted another update, this time revealing that he’d gotten an adorable dog. “Here’s the latest: Feeling good, Shaved my head, Got a puppy – Monty, Had a Birthday – 71, man,” he wrote alongside a sweet photo with his new puppy pal.

— by Katcy Stephan