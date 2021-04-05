Jed Duggar And Katey Nakatsu Get Married After A Year Together

Jed Duggar has tied the knot!

The 22-year-old tied the knot with Katey Nakatsu this weekend after courting her for a year. A rep for the couple told People, “The couple was married in a private ceremony Saturday with family and close friends in attendance. It was a beautiful ceremony and the entire family is so happy for them.”

Jed posted about the exciting news on his own Instagram this weekend, sharing an intimate photo of he and Katey on their wedding day.

“For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” he wrote.

“We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife,” he continued.

“Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!! #happilyeverafter,” he concluded.

Jed’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gushed over the nuptials on their family Instagram account, writing, “We are overjoyed about adding another daughter-in-love to our family!! Jed and Katey have enjoyed a quiet, low-key relationship that has allowed them to prepare for a beautiful life together.”

“Congrats to this wonderful couple on their wedding day! We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future,” they continued. “Jed, we are so pleased with the man you’ve become, and Katey, we are absolutely delighted that you have joined the family!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

