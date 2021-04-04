Jason Sudeikis Rocks ‘My Body My Choice’ Sweater At SAG Awards

Jason Sudeikis upgraded his award show hoodie on Sunday night for the SAG Awards, instead opting for a statement-making sweater that read “My body, my choice.”

The navy sweater got a lot of attention on social media as fans called out that he had switched out his tie-dyed hoodie that he’d worn at previous shows.

Jason, 45, scored a big win on Sunday, scooping up outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, beating out fellow nominees Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

He thanked his fellow actors in his speech, saying, “Thank you to all of my fellow actors, male and female. ”

“That means a lot to me — it really, really does. It’s very, very flattering, very humbling.”

Jason also thanked both of his parents. He said of his mom a thank you “for bringing me to plays and musicals in Kansas City every time they came through,” and his dad “for taking me to go see movies.”

