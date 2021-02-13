Janet Jackson Shares Emotional Thank You To Fans 1 Day After Justin Timberlake Apology

Janet Jackson has a special reason to celebrate.

The music superstar issued an emotional message to fans following a major milestone for one of her most iconic albums. In a personal Instagram video on Saturday, Janet expressed love and gratitude for her 1986 LP “Control” topping the charts once again, telling fans that the news moved her to tears.

“I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with. All that he has given me. For Him being in my life,” Janet began, wearing a black mask, hat and sunglasses. “And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me. And I want to thank all of you for making ‘Control’ number one once again after 35 years. I never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you.”

Janet’s latest post comes one day after Justin Timberlake apologized to her and Britney Spears in a lengthy statement on his Instagram page following uproar over the New York Times’ explosive documentary “Framing Britney Spears.” The series reignited backlash over JT’s public approach to his and Britney’s 2002 breakup and Janet’s infamous wardrobe malfunction during their Super Bowl performance two years later.

In his post, the dad of two acknowledged that he’s made mistakes and wants to move forward as a more productive part of the larger conversation about systemic discrimination against women and people of color, particularly in the entertainment industry.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Justin wrote. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

He continued, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Janet didn’t reference Justin or his apology in her latest post and Britney also has yet to respond directly. In 2006, Janet reflected on the Super Bowl controversy in a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey and explained why she felt that she’d received the majority of the criticism.

“All the emphasis was put on me. Not on Justin,” she said at the time. “Justin…We were friends. And not that we aren’t…we haven’t spoken, but I consider him a friend, and I’m very loyal, and friendship is very important.”

Adding, “I have to say just to let people know that Justin has reached out—we haven’t spoken, but he has reached out to speak with me. Like I said, friendship is very important to me and certain things you just don’t do to friends. In my own time, I’ll give him a call.”

— Erin Biglow