Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates 22 Years Of Sobriety With Throwback Photo

Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a major milestone: 22 years of sobriety.

The “Knives Out” star, who’s been sober since 1999, shared a throwback photo of herself with a bottle of tequila on her Instagram.

“A LONG time ago… In a galaxy far, far away… I was a young STAR at WAR with herself. I didn’t know it then. I chased everything. I kept it hidden. I was a sick as my secrets,” she wrote alongside the photo.

“With God’s grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the ‘feelings’ and a couple of sober angels…I’ve been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years,” she continued.

She also revealed the meaning behind her photo choice, adding, “I was a high bottom, pun kind of intended, so the rare photo of me proudly drinking in a photo op is very useful to help me remember”

She ended her post with a message of encouragement to others working towards sobriety, writing, “To all those struggling and those who are on the path…MY HAND IN YOURS.”

This isn’t the first time Jamie has gotten candid about her sobriety. In 2019, she spoke with Variety about being sober for 20 years at the time, opening up about how she first admitted to herself that she was an alcoholic.

“It is a way of acknowledging something that is a profound statement and can be, for many people, life-changing,” she said. “Because the secret, the shameful secret, is the reason why it is such a pervasive illness in our industry — in every industry, in every socioeconomic stratum, in every country in the world. It is the secret shame that keeps people locked up in their disease.”

— by Katcy Stephan