Jamie Foxx Honors Late Sister By Creating DeOndra Dixon Foundation

Jamie Foxx is keeping the memory of his late sister DeOndra Dixon alive.

The actor announced on Saturday at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s virtual Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show that he would be creating The DeOndra Dixon Fund in partnership with the organization’s founder, Michelle Sie Whitten.

The event raised a record-breaking $1.9M for the organization, which helps underwrite life-changing and life-saving research and medical care at the foundation’s facilities.

The 52-year-old’s younger sister was remembered with a tribute at the fashion show by Philipp Phillips who performed, “Gone, Gone, Gone.”

The Global Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation passed away on Oct. 19 at the age of 36.

Jamie shared a black-and-white photo of him and Deondra and wrote, “my heart is shattered into a million pieces… My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive.”

He went on to gush over his little sister’s vivacious energy, writing, “Anyone who knew my sis… Knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…” – adding that she even gave Chris Brown, quote, “a run for his money.”

Jamie continued, “I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… My family… And her friends…”

Some of those memories were Deondra dancing in the music video for his song “Blame It,” and getting to dance with her onstage at the Grammys in 2010.

He also remembered his sister’s advocacy work for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Deondra was born with Down Syndrome and became the organization’s Global Ambassador at just 26.

In her bio on the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s website, Deondra wrote about her love of dancing, her years taking part in the Special Olympics, and her desire for kids with Down Syndrome to have the chance to chase their dreams. She also wrote about her family, saying, “I know my family loves me. They never set limits and always make me feel I can touch the sky.”

In his note, Jamie wrote that his family was shattered by Deondra’s death, but that they would, quote, “put the pieces back together with [her] love.” He also shared this message to his late sis: “you have left a hole in my heart… But I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me…”