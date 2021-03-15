Jamie Dornan’s Father Dies After Battling Covid-19

Jamie Dornan’s father Jim Dornan has sadly passed away after battling COVID-19. He was 73.

Jim, a renowned obstetrician, in Ireland, died in March after contracting COVID-19. The news was confirmed by a Northern Ireland charity, Leukemia & Lymphoma NI, on Twitter.

“Very sad news this morning on the passing of Professor Jim Dornan, a passionate patron, advocate and friend to all at @LAL_NI. Jim was champion for so many small charities and causes in NI and that legacy will live on. Condolences to family and friends at this sad time,” the charity shared.

The actor’s late father began working with the charity in the years after he battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2005.

Jim worked as an obstetrician and gynecologist in Belfast from 1986 to 2012.

He is survived by his wife Samina and their three children Liesa, Jessica and Jamie. Access Hollywood has reached out to Jamie’s rep for comment.



