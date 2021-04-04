Jamie Chung Makes Powerful Statement With ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Clutch and Red Dress At 2021 SAG Awards

Jamie Chung made a statement at the SAG Awards on Sunday, wearing a stunning red dress that directed fans to her message to Stop Asian Hate.

Jamie explained her ensemble on Instagram, noting that she wanted to share an important message about her Asian heritage and the power of the color red in her Korean culture.

“In some Asian cultures, the color red symbolizes joy, luck and happiness. In Korean culture it symbolizes creation, passion and power. I’m so proud of my history and heritage,” Jamie began her Instagram caption.

“And so very grateful to be a part of LOVECRAFT! THANK YOU Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for letting me wear this gorgeous @oscardelarenta dress for the @sagawards Sending virtual hugs to my beautiful and soulful cast mates @lovecrafthbo I can’t wait to be reunited with you all. ♥️ pc @dimitrioskphoto #sagawards .”

Jamie, who is nominated for her Ensemble in a Drama Series for her work on “Lovecraft Country,” also carried a purse that read “Stop Asian Hate,” a direct message about the rise in violence and hate against Asian Americans.