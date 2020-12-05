Jake Owen Engaged To Longtime Love Erica Hartlein: See The Romantic Proposal!

Jake Owen is ready to tie the knot!

The country star popped the question to longtime girlfriend Erica Hartlein on a special and seasonal anniversary – and she said yes!

Jake revealed the happy news to his Instagram followers on Friday, sharing a series of photos depicting the big moment he got down on one knee as he and Erica were preparing for the holidays in Nashville.



“5 years ago we went and got our first Christmas Tree 🎄together….at this same spot.. This year, I asked her if she’d like to get Christmas Trees 🎄 every year for the rest of our lives,” the singer wrote.

Jake added that a good friend came through to take priceless pics throughout the proposal and the couple had another special onlooker with them to commemorate the special occasion – his and Erica’s 1-year-old daughter!

“Our little Paris was there to witness the complete surprise. So much of a surprise, Erica didn’t have her nails done..(yes, I now know that’s big deal I guess 💅🏼),” he wrote.

Though Erica may not have been as prepared as she’d hoped, the bride-to-be couldn’t have looked more overjoyed to show off the gorgeous ring Jake gave her. In one shot, Erica held up to the camera a sparkling diamond that glowed almost as brightly as her and Jake’s megawatt smiles!

As for the post-engagement celebration, Jake teased that he and his new fiancée went all out to mark the start of the rest of their lives. The 39-year-old ended his Instagram slideshow with a peek at Erica digging into a Chick-fil-A bag.

“She was successful not getting Polynesian Sauce on that bling,” he joked.

