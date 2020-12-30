Jack Black Sports Tiny Speedo & Iron Man Helmet In Epic 2020 Sendoff—And Robert Downey Jr. Approves!

Jack Black is at it again! The “School of Rock” star, who’s taken to sharing silly videos of himself during quarantine, just dropped his most epic one yet.

In a new clip on his Instagram, Jack is seen sporting a teeny-tiny red speedo, along with an Iron Man helmet covering his head. He completed the look with some white crew socks and gray slip-on shoes.

Jack descends into frame and shows off some Tony Stark-like moves before prancing around with red and yellow colored smoke bombs while Black Sabbath’s song “Iron Man” played.

Jack ended the video by showing some of his signature moves, including pelvic thrusts and a short segment of the popular “WAP” dance. He captioned the clip, “2021 comin’ in HOT!!!”

Jack’s moves were so impressive, Iron Man himself weighed in! “You are #IronGland,” commented Robert Downey Jr.

Jack last rocked the red speedo in November when he recreated Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” dance while being doused with water from a hose.

It’s not clear if Jack’s backyard antics will continue in 2021, but funnyman Seth Rogen seems to hope so, commenting, “Please never stop doing this.”

— by Katcy Stephan