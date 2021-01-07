Is Taylor Swift’s New Song About Karlie Kloss? Here’s Why Fans Are Convinced

Taylor Swift dropped the deluxe edition of her surprise album “Evermore” on January 7, and fans can’t stop buzzing about one of the brand-new bonus tracks.

In “It’s Time To Go,” Taylor sings, “When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not in fact what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She’s a crook who was caught.”

Swifties, who notoriously analyze every word Taylor writes, were quick to guess who the pointed lyrics were about. Many argue that they point to Karlie Kloss, whose friendship with Taylor has made headlines over the years.

karlie kloss welcome to your tape pic.twitter.com/425b3Lrqlb — gökhan | evermore (@cowboylikejames) January 7, 2021

The pair were very close during Swift’s “1989” era, with Karlie even making an appearance in the “Bad Blood” music video. Many believe that their relationship crumbled over the years, pointing to their lack of photos together and the fact that Taylor was absent from Karlie’s 2018 wedding to Joshua Kushner.

The rumors were further supported when Taylor didn’t attend Karlie’s wedding celebration in June 2019. Scooter Braun, who Taylor has a notoriously contentious relationship with, was present.

Some even speculate that Taylor and Karlie were romantically involved, but neither star has ever confirmed those rumors.

Wait…did Taylor Swift diss former ‘best friend forever’ Karlie Kloss on “it’s time to go” ? — Sethu 🌸 (@sipho_wotshela) January 7, 2021

In March 2019, Karlie insisted that she and Taylor are still good friends, telling Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” “Taylor’s incredible and I feel really lucky to call her a friend. She’s one of the hardest-working women.”

Karlie’s also been in the news this week for her comments following the riots at the US Capitol Building, revealing that she’s “tried” to speak to her in-laws Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump about their transition out of the White House.

— by Katcy Stephan