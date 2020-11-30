Is Rihanna Dating Longtime Friend A$AP Rocky?

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky taking their friendship to the next level?

Nearly a year after speculation about a potential romance between the longtime pals first sparked, a source tells People that the two are now dating.

The report comes two days after the “Lemon” singer and the “Babushka Boi” rapper grabbed dinner with a group of friends at The Beatrice Inn in New York City’s West Village, per Page Six.

Neither artist has weighed in on the report, and Access Hollywood has reached out to their respective reps for comment.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first the subject of dating reports back in January, a month after they made a splash posing together at the 2019 British Fashion Awards.

At the time, The Sun claimed that the two were “enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy” following Rihanna’s split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel. However, an E! News source said that the musicians were merely friends.

“Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something,” the source shared with the outlet. “She’s hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him.”

Back in July, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed off their fun friendship in a joint interview for GQ and Vogue. The two talked about their self-care routines, working together on a Fenty Skin campaign and more.