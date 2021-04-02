Is Demi Lovato’s New Song ’15 Minutes’ About Her Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato just dropped her new album, “Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over” where she sings about her eating disorder, substance abuse struggles and her overdose in 2018.

The 28-year-old sings in “15 Minutes” about a bitter breakup which left some people wondering if it about her split with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

A specific section of the song which is being questioned by fans includes the lyrics, “Prayin’ in Malibu, prayin’ in Malibu, how could you, how could you?” she croons. “Prayin’ in Malibu, prayin’ in Malibu, I hope it saved you.”

After the couple split in September 2020, Max was photographed in Malibu by paparazzi sitting on a beach with his hands together in prayer.

“Changed your colors so fast/Tried to turn my friends into friends of the past,” she sings. “Always puttin’ you first/Could’ve been your future but you didn’t even care about me like that.”

She also sings about an ex who was “looking for 15 minutes” along with “Ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance.”



Demi and Max were first linked together in March 2020 in the beginning on the Covid-19 pandemic and were engaged in July before breaking up just two months later.

Demi opened up about the split in her YouTube docuseries, “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.”

“Honestly, what happened? I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do,” she said. “I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to.”

Demi Lovato recreated her nearly fatal overdose in her new music video for “Dancing with the Devil” which just dropped on Friday.

