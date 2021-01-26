Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Signs with Modeling Agency

22-year-old Amanda Gorman made history as the youngest ever inaugural poet and now she’s entering the modeling world.

The writer and author has reportedly signed with modeling agency IMG models, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

IMG models plans to build up Amanda’s profile in fashion and beauty with endorsements and editorial features, the report adds.

The agency represents models including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Naomi Osaka, Chrissy Teigen and more, according to their website.

Amanda who was the breakout star of President Biden’s inauguration skyrocketed to fame following her reading of her original poem, “The Hill We Climb.”

She also used her insightful poem to highlight the power of her own presence on the stage as President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol.

The Los Angeles native received tons of praise from celebrities and was one of the most sought after interviews following the inauguration.

Amanda told the New York Times that she was about halfway through the poem on January 6, when President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. The riots prompted her to finish the poem, adding the verses, “We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it, Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy. And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, It can never be permanently defeated.”

Amanda was dressed in Prada for the momentous occasion, wearing a vibrant yellow coat which she paired with a bold red headband. Per Stylecaster, Oprah Winfrey gifted Amanda the jewelry she wore for the inauguration.

Social media showed Amanda major love after her appearance. “Hamilton” writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted “YES @TheAmandaGorman!!!” prompting her to reveal that his musical had inspired two of the lines in her poem—at one point during the recitation, she declared “history has its eyes on us,” a clear nod to the Tony-winning show.

Stacey Abrams also gushed over the performance, tweeting, “Amanda Gorman’s message serves as an inspiration to us all.” Meanwhile, Jemele Hill wrote, “Amanda Gorman was just sensational. What a talent.”