Iggy Azalea Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Son Onyx As She Calls Out Her Ex Playboi Carti Over Skipping Christmas

Iggy Azalea is showing off brand new pics of her son, Onyx!

In honor of the Christmas holiday, Iggy, shared three photos of her son Onyx and captioned the snaps with sweet notes.

“The only person who can make me smile with teeth daily. Merry Christmas to everyone! 🎄✨,” Iggy shared in one photo.

“He’s not too sure about Santa yet. 😹,” she shared in another photo of her tiny tot taking a seat on Santa’s lap.

In the final photo, Iggy told her fans that she was sorry to spam, but she had to complete a trio of super cute photos.

“An oldie but a goodie. Gotta complete the row! Sorry to spam,” Iggy wrote next to the photo of her holding her son.

The slew of pics come just hours after Iggy let loose on her ex, Playboi Carti, for not spending the holidays with their son. In the tweets, Iggy alleged that Carti had planned to come spend the holidays with her and Onyx, but instead chose to have an album release party instead for his new record “Whole Lotta Red.” Iggy was further peeved about the fact that Carti’s alleged mistress was at the release party.

“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” Iggy tweeted on Christmas Eve before continuing with a series of tweets on Christmas Day.

This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section.

“And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted. On some weirdo shit he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He’s 9months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name.

Iggy claimed that Carti has claimed to want to be in their life, but he’s noy trying very hard. She continued to share her thoughts on Twitter, writing, ““We were never allowed back, and so I had to live in an air bnb for months in LA before I could figure out getting a place of my own. This is all while he is supposedly “working on getting his family back” let’s talk about it.”

“I left our house with my son after a fight in may and then when I came back a week later with my son all my personal shit had been locked in a guest bedroom and this bitch had a suitcase already in our house but at the time I didn’t know who it was,” Iggy added.

“And I dare you to say ANYTHING because I can keep on going with this for days.”

Carti didn’t appear to respond on social media. Instead his tweets have all been about his album release.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Carti’s rep for comment.