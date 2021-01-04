‘Hunger Games’ Star Alexander Ludwig Elopes With Fiancé Lauren Dear

Actor Alexander Ludwig and fiancé Lauren Dear are married!

“The Vikings” star shared a photo of the winter wonderland wedding at a lodge in Utah on Sunday announcing the happy news.

“My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything,” he wrote.

He also explained why the couple chose to tie the knot in Utah, “We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife,” he wrote.

Adding, “Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning.”

Lauren shared the same wedding photo on her Instagram page and gushed about the special day.

“This last year was filled with a lot of uncertainty and doubt but this was the easiest decision of my life. I think we all learned in some way or another to look inside ourselves and find what truly makes us happy,” she wrote. “Thank you to 2020 for bringing this guy into my life. I will love you forever @alexanderludwig. You continue to show me what life is truly about every day and how to be strong, resilient and courageous. I am a better person by your side.”

The couple who first made their relationship official on Instagram in July announced their engagement in November with a bunch of sweet selfies showing off Lauren’s bling. Alex captioned the post with, “Goldilocks and Bambi live happily ever after.”

Congrats to the couple!