Hugh Jackman Pens Romantic 25th Anniversary Post For Wife Deborra: ‘Our Love Has Only Grown Deeper’

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness are still so in love after 25 years!

“The Greatest Showman” star penned a romantic message for his wife to celebrate their silver anniversary this weekend, sharing a series of throwback photos from their wedding.

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater,” he wrote.

“I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life – and, our family together,” Hugh continued. “We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!”

The pair met on the set of the Australian TV show “Correlli” in 1995, five years before he became a household name in the U.S. for his role in the “X-Men” franchise. Hugh and Deb married and went on to adopt two children, Oscar and Ava.

In September 2020, Deb fired back at rumors about Hugh’s sexuality, saying, “I see these magazines and they’re so mean-spirited. I hope people don’t buy these magazines and realize it’s all made up. It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’”

