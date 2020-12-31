Hoda Kotb & Al Roker Team Up Again For Reimagined 2021 Rose Parade

Hoda Kotb and Al Roker are back at it again! The dynamic duo will host the star-studded two-hour special “The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration presented by Honda” on NBC this New Year’s Day.

This year marks Al’s 24th year hosting the event, and the eighth year for Hoda.

.@HodaKotb and @AlRoker are back at it again! Don’t miss this dynamic duo as they host this year’s star-studded two hour special “The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration presented by Honda” on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/0ZcJu9uD6G — Access (@accessonline) December 31, 2020

Past Rose Parade grand marshals Emeril Lagasse and Gary Sinise will be making special appearances for the reimagined special. Other celebrity guests include Daddy Yankee, Laurie Hernandez, Shanola Hampton, Matt Leinart, Dascha Polanco, Vin Scully and Rita Moreno.

The special will also be packed with musical performances from stars Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Lady A, War and Treaty, Tori Kelly and Rascal Flatts.

Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of NBC News’ “TODAY” will host the network’s coverage of the re-imagined Rose Parade on Jan. 1 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET). Most NBC affiliates will also air optional coverage of the parade from 11-11:30 a.m. ET.

— by Katcy Stephan