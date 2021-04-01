Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Snap Of One-Week-Old Baby Mae: ‘We Love You So’

Hilary Duff is celebrating a week with her newborn baby girl Mae!

The “Younger” star shared a sweet black-and-white photo of the little one to Instagram, writing in the caption, “Most people post this on the first day….. but you’re a 3rd child Mae Mae …. soooo it’s happening on the 7th… happy week earth side little bit! We love you so….”

Mae is Hilary’s second child with hubby Matthew Koma—they welcomed daughter Banks in 2018. Hilary also shares 9-year-old-son Luca with ex Mike Comrie.

Hilary previously shared a sweet snap seemingly taken just moments after Mae was born, cradling the newborn in a birthing pool alongside little Banks while Matthew and Luca looked on from behind.

“Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21,” she captioned the photo.

She first announced the birth in a low-key post this weekend, posting a photo of little Banks making a silly face in a bathtub. “I’m a big sister ……. marinating on how I feel about that,” Hilary wrote in the caption.

Hilary shared more sweet pics to her Instagram story, including one thanking the team that helped bring Mae into the world. “Mountains of love for this birthing dream team,” she wrote.

Hilary also posted a photo to her Instagram story cradling the baby, simply writing “Mae Mae.”

Hilary first shared the exciting news of her pregnancy in October 2020, posting a video of Matthew rubbing her belly. “We are growing!!! Mostly me …” she wrote.

Congratulations to the happy family on their latest addition!

–By Katcy Stephan

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!