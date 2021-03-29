Hilary Duff Shares First Photos With Baby Mae James Bair: ‘We Love You Beauty’

Hilary Duff is giving a first look at her life with newborn daughter Mae James Bair.

The “Younger” star, who gave birth to her third child on May 24, shared a sweet family photo taken seemingly moments after Mae entered the world.

In the photo, Hilary cradles Mae while seated in a birthing pool next to 2-year-old daughter Banks. Hubby Matthew Koma sweetly cradles Hilary’s head while her 9-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie, looks on.

“Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21,” Hilary captioned the photo.

She first announced the birth in a low-key post this weekend, posting a photo of little Banks making a silly face in a bathtub. “I’m a big sister ……. marinating on how I feel about that,” Hilary wrote in the caption.

Hilary shared more sweet pics to her Instagram story, including one thanking the team that helped bring Mae into the world. “Mountains of love for this birthing dream team,” she wrote.

Hilary also posted a photo to her Instagram story cradling the baby, simply writing “Mae Mae.”

Meanwhile, Matthew also took to Instagram stories to share a photo holding his newborn daughter, keeping it simple without a caption.



(@matthewkoma / Instagram)

Hilary first shared the exciting news of her pregnancy in October 2020, posting a video of Matthew rubbing her belly. “We are growing!!! Mostly me …” she wrote.

Congratulations to the happy family on their latest addition!

— by Katcy Stephan