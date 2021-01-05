Hilary Duff Says She Got An Eye Infection From Too Many COVID Tests: ‘Cuz You Know, 2020’

Hilary Duff is on the mend after contracting a painful eye infection, which she says is the result of too many COVID-19 tests.

During a series of Instagram Stories posted Monday, the “Come Clean” singer revealed that she had taken a brief respite from posting. “I took a break from social media for a while over the holiday and just from my phone in gen…it was a delight! Missed you all! Hope everyone had a happy holiday!”

The star continued by posting sweet snaps of her family over Christmas, showing off her growing belly as she prepares for baby number three.

However, things took a turn for the star during the holidays. She shared a photo showing her visibly swollen eye, writing, “Then my eye started to look weird…and hurt…a lot.”

Another slide shows the exterior of a hospital, which Hilary captioned, “Took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work…cuz you know, 2020 and all.”

The 33-year-old actress had been filming the seventh season “Younger,” and this wasn’t the first difficulty she faced during her return to work. In November, she was forced to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19. “Exposed to COVID. Quarantine day 2. FML,” she captioned a photo of herself looking annoyed at the time.

In July, the “Lizzie McGuire” alum publicly slammed people for partying without masks during the pandemic. She wrote on social media, “We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club. After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming … California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer[?]”

Hilary assured followers she was doing ok following her holiday emergency room trip, adding in another post, “PS…my eye is fine, needed antibiotics.”

The CDC has not reported eye infections as a common side effect of coronavirus testing.

